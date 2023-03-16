A man, believed to be in his late 20s in a Fire Service uniform, has been nabbed and beaten to pulp for stealing palm oil and palm kernel at Abeadze Towoboase in the Central Region.

Residents said they saw the suspects with 10 gallons of stolen Palm kennel oil from a palm oil Mail at Abeadze Toboase.

He was apprehended on Wednesday dawn.

They told Adom News he could not produce his identity card or mention which Fire station he works upon interrogation.

But for the timely intervention of the Mankesim Police, the suspect would have been lynched.

He is currently in the custody of the Mankesim Divisional Police Command and assisting with investigations.