Bees on Friday invaded and took over a faulty high-tension Volta River Authority pole off the Nyinase – Nkoranza road in the Bono East region.

The situation, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), left scores of commuters and residents stranded.

In a statement, GNFS said a crew was dispatched to the scene in good time and by means of appropriate protection and a ladder ascended the faulty pole.

They managed to seal off the openings in the pole used by the bees with bolts and nuts to make way for the repair works.

Their intervention restored normal human and vehicular traffic on the affected stretch of the road.