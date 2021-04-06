Two men, who stole a television set and a cylinder, have returned them after being arrested by a swarm of bees.

The bizarre incident is said to have occurred at Eldoret in Kenya after the victim hired the services of a witch doctor.

In the photos fast circulating online, the swarm of bees mobbed the right hand of one of the suspects clad in a red t-shirt.

One of the suspects

The other, who was shirtless, had the bees around his head and on his bare chest as he holds the stolen items.

Witnesses trooped to the scene and followed them as they return the stolen items to where they had been picked them from.