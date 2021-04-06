A two-week-old baby boy has been reported dead after his pram was hit by a car on a pavement in West Midlands.

The BMW vehicle is said to have collided with another car before hitting the boy’s buggy, West Midlands Police said.

The incident happened at around 4: pm on Easter Sunday in High Street, Brownhills.

The pram was being pushed along the pavement by family at the time it was struck, and one relative suffered a shoulder injury.

Police said the infant was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but nothing could be done to save him.

The driver left the scene, according to police, but a 34-year-old was arrested in nearby Bloxwich a short time later.

He is being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Mark Crozier said: “A baby has tragically died and we’ll be doing all we can to support his family during this deeply devastating time.

“We’re in the process of speaking to witnesses and establishing the circumstances around this collision.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area, and has information which can assist our inquiries, to come forward.

“We understand the shock this will have caused but I would ask people not to speculate on what happened.”