A 26-year-old man has been shot dead by armed robbers at a fuel station in Akyem- Osiem in the Eastern Region on Monday evening.

The deceased, Nuhu Yashaw, was shot from behind when five (5) armed men attacked a filling station and took away an unspecified amount of money.

The victim, a bystander was said to have attempted to flee the scene when the robbers started firing indiscriminately but he was shot by one of them.

The assemblyman for the area, Abdul Rahman, confirming the incident to Adom News said the fuel attendant on duty at the Goodness Energy station succumbed to threats of harm and released the day’s sales to the armed men.

According to him, at about 7:45 pm, armed robbers came to the filling station called Goodness Energy at Osiem, close to a Zongo community.

The weapon-wielding men, he said, gave warning shots indiscriminately before approaching the attendant of the filling station for the day’s sale as they instructed the rest to lie down.

The attendant, he said, initially refused but gave in later and handed a bag containing the day’s sale to the robbers.

“They kept shooting sporadically to disperse a crowd that was about gathering and unfortunately, there were three guys beside the filling station, one of whom was shot by the robbers.

Police in the area have since begun investigating to arrest the perpetrators while the body of the deceased has been sent to the Saviour Hospital in Osiem for preservation.