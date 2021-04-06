The Nsawam District Police Command has arrested two suspects following the death of a man accused of stealing a pregnant goat.

Police say the suspects, Nana Odiasempa Nii Ade Quaye, and his driver 50-year-old, W. O. 1 (Rtd), Adjona Henry, were arrested on April 5, for their involvement in the murder of the deceased.

The PRO of the Eastern Region Police, Sgt. Francis Gomado said they received information on Friday, April 2, regarding the death of the man popularly known in the area as Abombi.

However, a day after the police retrieved the body, they received intel that the deceased did not die a natural death, prompting them to look into the passing of Abombi.

Sgt. Gomado told Adom News reporter, Maxwell Kudekor, that initial investigations revealed the deceased was arrested with a pregnant goat suspected to have been stolen, at Ayigbe Town, Nsawam by some unknown persons on April 1.

He was then sent to the suspect, Nana Odiasempa Nii Ade Quaye’s palace at Ayigbe Town in Nsawam, who also happens to be the owner of the goat.

It is reported that the deceased, on arrival at the palace, was subjected to severe beatings by the driver, Henry.

Suspect Adjoja Henry (in red) and the deceased Abombi (in black)

Sgt. Gomado added that the deceased is suspected to have become unconscious during the beating, which included the stamping of his neck and chest.

Rather than letting him go, the suspects kept the deceased in the palace for the rest of the day.

“He (the deceased) was found dead the following day at the railway crossing at Nsawam. His body has since been sent to police hospital for preservation awaiting autopsy.”

The two suspects are currently in police custody and assisting the police with investigations.