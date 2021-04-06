The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a statement, warning the public to desist from consuming any of the fishes that were washed ashore on some beaches over the weekend.



The FDA says it’s working with other state agencies to get to the bottom of the incident even as laboratory investigations are currently ongoing.



“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with other state agencies have been engaged in investigating and addressing the matter of various species of fishes washed ashore on some beaches since Friday, 2nd April 2021,” the statement read in part.

“While laboratory investigations are ongoing, the Authority warns the general public to desist from consuming the fish washed ashore in view of the potential risk to health and safety,” the statement added.



