Mayhem was witnessed in a shopping mall when some armed robbers raided the premise.

A security officer is captured on CCTV gently walking away from his duty post unconcerned after the three robbers wielding rifles swarmed the store.

The video, making rounds on social media, suggests the robbers trailed one of the security guards holding a bag suspected to contain cash.

As he made his way to the ATM point, one of the robbers pointed the gun to his face, forcing the guard to drop the bag in fear.

The masked men grabbed a package from the backpack before flinging it across the hall.

Another security officer in the same scene slowly walked away without thinking twice the moment he spotted the robbers with their heavy guns.

