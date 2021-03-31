National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, is not happy with the leadership of the Minority in Parliament for consenting to the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

According to him, Mr Ofori-Atta epitomises all that is wrong with the country’s economy and shouldn’t have been given an approval by consensus.

“If there’s anybody who will put his life on the line to get Ken Ofori-Atta not to be the Finance Minister you can wake me up at any day. But its a collective decision, I disagree with the decision but I respect the view of the majority,” he said.

This follows the vetting and approval of Mr Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister for the second term of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Mr Ofori-Atta faced an unprecedented two-day vetting before the Parliament’s Appointments Committee after which the Committee by consensus recommended his approval to the House.