Music legend, Daddy Lumba, says he set to watch the premiere of Adom TV’s upcoming weekend entertainment show, Ahosepe Xtra.

In a video making rounds on social media, Daddy Lumba said he is willing to watch the two-hour show that is scheduled for April 3 on Adom TV at 8:pm.

The host of the show, Sister Sandy, is set to keep viewers glued to their set as she steers the affairs in the entertainment sphere with A-list industry players.

She urged viewers to expect thrilling dialogues with celebrities, breaking news stories among other showbiz essentials that will make their weekend one to talk about.

Ahosepe Extra will build on the momentum already gathered by Ahosepe – the entertainment segment of the Badwam morning show on Adom TV.

Ahosepe Extra is a mixed bag of fun, games, quizzes, karaoke and comedy unlimited – most of which are the new additions.

She will bring to viewers the freshest, latest and hottest gossips in both the local and international music and movie industry.

Check out the video below: