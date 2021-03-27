Love, it is said, is like war, easy to begin but difficult to stop, this is the case of two lovebirds set to be walking down the aisle later in May. The story of the unidentified South African lovebirds, according to Newzandar, has it that the man had accosted the lady on the street.

The homeless lady begged him for money to help her get food.

Moved by her situation, the man took her to his abode, accommodated, fed her and got her new clothes. One thing led to another while they stayed together and the man fell head over heels in love with her.

He proposed to which she consented and the lovebirds went in search of their relatives to begin marriage preparations. The lovers, Correctng reports, will get married on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Their love story is also a testament that love is truly blind to circumstances and conditions. Their photos flooded social media recently.