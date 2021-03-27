The photo of one suspected criminal smiling ‘sheepishly’ during a mugshot after being caught for stealing at the University of Calabar has become a growing sensation since it was first shared on social media.

The Director of Information of the Student Union Government, Comrade Onigah Joseph, who affirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, March 23, said that the suspects specialised in phone robbery and other criminal actions on campus in the University of Calabar.

The suspects, whose names were given as Victor Edet Okon and Udeme Joseph Effiong, were paraded around the chemistry department.

“Edet and Udeme confessed to being the architects of most crimes on campus whereas they’ve been banned from entering the University. Edet, however, said he has almost repented from stealing as he’s always caught whenever he steals.

“The suspects, who are neither students of the university nor business operators, have been handed over to appropriate authority for further interrogation,” the statement read..