The photos of a motorcycle carrying eight people at once have stirred massive reactions on social media.

Chief among what people asked was: Why will a person go that far to make a machine that is meant to carry a maximum of two passengers to now take eight people?

Tweeps also noted that making body modifications to a bike to handle such without increasing its engine’s horsepower to a commensurate level is very unsafe.

Photos shared show that the bike’s seat was rebuilt. To give the passengers some relative comfort, a very long leg brace was also made so the passengers do not rest their feet on the machine’s silencer.

It should, however, be noted that at the time of writing this report, Legit.ng could not verify the location where the photos were taken.

Below are some of the reactions:

@musajidda said: “You no increase the capacity of the engine, and you went ahead and overload the motorcycle with a long bench and you called it innovation, continue.”

@Horlufemi said: “This is not safe. A tiny bus (Korope) is better and safer than this contraption. Safety first.”

@SimpuLahgahdhas said: “Na the tire go suffer the stress.”