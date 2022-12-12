Ivorians have had their fair share of Ghanaians’ pains after Wizkid, once again, failed to show up for his own concert.

After facing intense criticisms the previous day for missing his Ghana show, Starboy, as he is otherwise known, did not take a cue, but chose to repeat his actions.

His show was to begin at 6pm, but according to several reports, six hours later, there was still no sign of Wizkid.

French media channel, LSI Africa reported that the artiste was “conspicuously absent” from Abidjan, though he posted videos assuring his fans he was en-route the country.

Wizkid, together with King Promise and R2Bees jetted out of Ghana as they were captured laughing and joking while the buzz and controversies were at their peak.

It is unclear why he never showed up in Abidjan despite the multitudes awaiting his arrival and subsequent performance.

Wizkid not showing up in his Abidjan concert after doing same in Accra last night … the matter chop hot !!pic.twitter.com/QHIKaAqYOR — FlexGermain Online (@flexkgermain) December 12, 2022

However, shortly before midnight, he reportedly touched down in Cotonou for his Benin concert.

Videos in circulation captured him backstage engaging some producers before hopping on stage for an electrifying performance.

He managed to hook his fans who were in awe as they rattled his lyrics and took footages of his performance.

King Promise, after making jest of his country took his turn to perform in Cotonuo to fans who cheered him on.