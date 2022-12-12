The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday, , 11th December, 2022, to lead Ghana’s delegation to the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit, at the invitation of US President, Joe Biden.

The Summit is expected to “demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.”

The President was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchey; the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, MP; the Environment, Science Technology and Innovation, Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, MP; and official of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Saturday, 17th December 2022, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.