A mysterious incident has rocked the Osun State Polytechnic, leaving their end of semester examination in limbo.

Reports suggest that a swarm of bees invaded an examination hall, chasing away the students and invigilators.

In the video posted by Instablog9a, the students could be seen running helter-skelter from the stinging bees.

It is said that one of the students was severely attacked, for which she has been hospitalised.

Watch the video below: