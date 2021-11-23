A day after news broke that Stonebwoy’s aide, Ayisha Modi, has parted ways with the dancehall musician, the latter has subtly debunked the rumours in her latest post.

According to the reports, the two have had a misunderstanding that led them to unfollow each other on social media.

Indeed, checks by Adomonline.com revealed the two close buddies are no longer following themselves on the digital platform. (below).

Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy unfollow each other on Instagram (Adomonline.com)

What fleshed out the whole incident is the fact that Ayisha for a while paused posting updates of Stonebwoy on her platform and that fueled the rumours online.

Meanwhile, though none of them has stepped forward to confirm the rift, Ayisha Modi has congratulated Stonebwoy for his sold-out 02 Academy show in the United Kingdom over the weekend.

She wrote:

It was all love and fun as history was made yesterday at the O2 Academy (Islington). The reigning Music King Stonebwoy thrilled fans with a wild performance on the first day of his Anloga Junction UK Tour 🇬🇧 The Music Hero filled the auditorium while some were outside meandering their way through to join the action.

LivingStone Etse Satekla better known by his stage name Stonebwoy proved to the world that success comes from hard work.

Congratulations BHIM BOSS, On your special day, I wish to tell you that you are the prince of our world in terms of music. May you always keep shining.. 🔥🔥🔥.

