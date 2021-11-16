Dr Randy Abbey believes referee Ndiaye Maguette’s penalty decision in Ghana’s win over South Africa in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers was a good call.

The Senegalese match official awarded the Black Stars a penalty in the first half after Daniel Amartey was pulled in an attempt to deny the Leicester City defender from blasting the ball into the net.

Andre Ayew calmly converted the spot-kick which ensured Ghana qualified for the playoffs ahead of South Africa.

Following the decision, Maguette has been heavily criticised with many describing the situation as a soft penalty.

South African Football Association [SAFA] has lodged a protest to CAF and FIFA regarding the incident, demanding a replay.

For Mr Abbey, who is Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], SAFA has the right to protest the decision, but the referee was spot on.

“For the South Africans, they have every right to say that they think the decision went against them and all that,” he told Kumasi based Angel FM.

“I don’t think that we need to focus on that; as far as I am concerned, I believe that the decision was right and that the referee was spot on.

“The referee demonstrated throughout the game that he was very impartial, so it is within the right of South Africa to protest and complain,” he added.

The draw for the playoffs is scheduled for December this month.