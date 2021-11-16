Rita Offin, a 63-year-old mother of five, is among hundreds of pupils who are writing the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

The decision to return to the classroom, according to Madam Offin, was informed by the challenges her trade has been faced with as someone who cannot read nor write.

Despite being ridiculed from the beginning, she stood against all odds to begin in class four at age 57.

“I am very hopeful that after this level of education, I will be able to read and write particularly the Bible as that has been one of my greatest challenges despite being a Christian,” she told Adom News‘ Issac K Normanyo.

Madam Offin, who desires to benefit from the government’s Free SHS, encouraged young girls to take inspiration from her in the pursuit of their education.

The District Education Director, Kwabena Owusu-Nketiah, confirmed the sexagenarian was among some 2,097 candidates writing the exams at the CKC Centre ‘A’.

He added that there are eight centres in the district but a total of 41 candidates did not show up for the exams on Tuesday with the majority being boys.

The 41, he detailed, included six nursing mothers and four pregnant girls.

ALSO READ:

Some candidates, who spoke to Adom News, revealed they were initially anxious but have mastered courage after the first papers on Monday and are hopeful they will excel.

Watch the video attached for more: