Four pregnant girls are taking part in the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the Akrofuom SHS Centre ‘A’ in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

Also, five student nursing mothers took part in the examination, out of the total 285 candidates who registered for the exams while one female did not show up.

A supervisor at the centre, Daniel Kusi Adoteng, revealed this to Adom News‘ Isaac K. Normanyo as he tours some centres in the area to monitor the situation ahead of the exams.

Normanyo, as part of the tour, also observed that the exams did not start on time because the question papers, which should have been kept at Obuasi, were at New Edubiase, thereby, delaying the process.

The elated students also revealed they had adequately prepared and were ready for the examination.

A total number of 571, 894 candidates are expected to sit for the exams which started on Monday, November 15, 2021.

It will end on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 2,158 centres nationwide.