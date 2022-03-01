The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of provisional results for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A statement by the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said it will despatch the results to the schools through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

“Meanwhile the Council has posted the results online and candidates who so desire, may access their results at the Council’s website,” the statement added.

STATISTICS

Among the registered candidates, 61 had visual impairment and 321

were identified with hearing impairment.

In addition, 86 candidates had special assessment needs due to other conditions.

The total entry figure was 7.61% higher than the 2020 entry of 531,707.

In all, 18,028 schools presented candidates for the examination, which was administered at 2,158 centres.

Out of the total number of candidates who registered, 7,315 (1.28%) were

absent.

EXAMINATION MALPRACTICES

Following the conduct of investigations into cases of examination, malpractice detected

during the conduct of the examination, the 32nd Meeting of the Final Awards and

Examiners’ Appointment Committee for the BECE held on 22nd February 2022, approved:



“Cancellation of the Subject Results of 138 candidates for the offence of either bringing in foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates; Cancellation of the Entire Results of 46 candidates for the offence of either sending

mobile phones into the examination hall or impersonation;

In addition, WAEC has withheld the subject results of 148 candidates and the entire results of 109 candidates, pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.

The scripts of candidates from 24 schools in certain subjects are undergoing

scrutiny.

The Council has warned the withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.

WAEC has further cautioned all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to

upgrade results for a fee, adding candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated.