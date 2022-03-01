Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to welcome Ghanaians arriving from Ukraine.

Scores of Ghanaians are also present to welcome their relatives.

About 16 people, according to the Minister, are expected to arrive today, March 1, 2022.

They will be onboard Qatar Air.

The number is the first batch of Ghanaian nationals to be evacuated into the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has entered day six.

Upon arrival, there will be a meeting with parents, guardians or relatives of Ghanaian Nationals in Ukraine, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Meanwhile, over 220 Ghanaians in Ukraine had safely exited the country as of midday of Sunday, February 27.

Madam Botchwey explained this was achieved through a number of collaborative efforts the government made with its diplomatic partners, missions and consulates.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, the Minister announced that the government has instituted the necessary measures to facilitate the transportation, accommodation, feeding, medical support and flights for the evacuated citizens.

She also mentioned that over 460 students are already in transit to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Play the video below for more:

