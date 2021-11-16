More than 20 pregnant girls are among a total of 1,758 candidates writing the exams at centers ‘A’ and ‘B’ in Winneba.

The total number of candidates are from 722 Public and 728 Private schools are made up of 876 boys and 882 girls in the Effutu Municipality.

Center “A” at the central campus of the University of Education Winneba, 570 of the expected 574 candidates were present, while two of the 1,184 at center “B” at the Winneba Senior High Schoo were absent.

The Supervisors at the two centers could not assign reasons for the absentee candidates.

The GNA gathered that the Social Studies papers, the first paper for the day in a sack could not be opened and this delayed the commencement of the paper for about 40 minutes.

Alhaji Zubeiru Kasim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, had earlier toured the centres and urged the candidates not to entertain fears, but to write the exams with confidence to come out with flying colors to enable them to enjoy the free Senior High School policy of President Akufo-Addo.

He announced that the Effutu Municipal Assembly together with the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin have all put in place incentives to support students who will excel in the BECE to pursue secondary education.

Effutu Municipal Director of Education, Judith Mabel Micah, advised the candidates not to misconduct themselves or carry any foreign materials into the exam room.

She further called on them to do everything possible to give the municipality the best results by performing well to enjoy the scholarship packages the assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for the area had put in place.

Ebenezer Kojo Otoo, the 2021 National best test teacher, a tutor at the Winneba Senior High School also encouraged them to do their best as the overall best candidate will be honoured through the hall of fame.

He urged them to write and pass well to be admitted in first-class schools in the country.

Martha Owusu Agyapon, Central Regional Education Director, visited the various districts in Winneba and also interacted with children.