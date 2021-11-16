Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu will on Tuesday, November 16, appear before a Kaneshie District Court to answer charges of causing damage to public property and obstructing traffic on a highway.

Last week, the legislator was billed to appear before the Court, but he absented himself because he was on Parliamentary duties outside the country.

The matter was therefore adjourned to November 16.

Soon after the Court adjourned, it came to light that the Police had received a letter from the Speaker of Parliament indicating that the MP was on parliamentary duties outside Ghana.

Sosu’s charge stems from a demonstration he led in his constituency on October 25, this year over bad roads in his area.

The protest was to compel stakeholders to repair the deplorable roads in the Madina Constituency.