Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Francis Xavier Sosu has been commended and honoured for his human rights advocacy by three internationally acclaimed institutions.

In the first half of 2024 alone, he has multiple prestigious awards that highlight his unwavering commitment to human rights and advocacy.

In May 2024, Mr Sosu was honoured as the Outstanding Political Personality in Ghana by the National Golden Excellence Awards Team.

The award highlighted his impactful contributions to policy-making and social justice, extending beyond the borders of the Madina Constituency to influence the nation at large.

This accolade underscores his influential role in shaping policy and championing social justice within the country.

Also, in June, he was adjudged the 2024 Most Outstanding African Parliamentarian 2024 in Human Rights and Advocacy at the African Public Service (APSO) awards held in Accra.

This recognition highlights his pivotal contributions to legislative efforts that prioritise human dignity and equality across Africa.

Aside from these, the lawmaker has been nominated for the US Presidential Voluntary Service Award 2024.

Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute of Leadership Studies in the USA nominated Mr Sosu for the award, and the nomination was approved by the Whitehouse on June 19, 2024.

Mr Sosu’s milestone as the recipient of the US prestigious award is a testament to his global impact in promoting volunteerism and community service beyond borders.

As a legal luminary, author cum parliamentarian, Sosu continues to spearhead initiatives that empower marginalized communities and uphold fundamental freedoms.

These accolades not only celebrate Sosu’s individual accomplishments but also serve as a beacon of hope for those advocating for a more just and equitable world.

His leadership exemplifies the transformative power of legislative action combined with unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes.

He is the immediate past 2nd Vice President of the United Nations Association of Ghana and currently serves as Patron of the Cancer Project Foundation, Ghana, and Vice Chairman of the Trade and Investment Committee of the Africa Bar Association (AfBA).

Sosu also serves as Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.

As an MP, he has introduced 17 Private Member’s Bills, three 3 of which have been passed, and one awaiting Presidential assent to abolish the Death Penalty in Ghana under the Criminal Offences Amendment Act.

He also championed the criminalization of witchcraft accusations in Ghana to protect vulnerable aged women.

His legislative interventions cover maternity leave extension and paternity leave introduction; a bill to remove taxes on menstrual hygiene products such as sanitary pads; clean air and climate change bills; and a community sentencing bill, among others – a feat which has never before happened in the history of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.

Sosu’s job creation project, Madina Job Center, has impacted over 7,000 persons through job connections; apprenticeship and vocational training; agribusiness training for Youth in mushroom cultivation; Youth in ICT; Youth in hairdressing; Youth in fashion design; and rabbit and poultry production, among others.

He also has interventions in education which provide mechanized boreholes impacting over 35,000 pupils in his constituency and book supplies for improved literacy.

His health outreaches over three years have impacted over 10,000 constituents.