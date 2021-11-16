Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has paid a glowing tribute to former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor.

According to him, Madam Attivor was his special one.

Family sources have revealed that the former minister passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, after a short illness.

The former Minister for Transport was 65.

Reacting to the news of her demise on his Facebook page, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said it was a big blow to the NDC.

He acknowledged the deceased was one of the finest and hardworking persons in the party, adding their hearts have been broken.

Madam Attivor was one of the leading members of the NDC in the Volta Region.

The politician and businesswoman was appointed Minister for Transport in 2013 by President John Mahama after he won the 2012 elections.

Meanwhile, social media has been awash with tributes in her honour.

