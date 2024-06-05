Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has labelled Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a “failure”.

In an interview with ChannelOne TV, Mr Ampofo criticized Dr. Bawumia for attempting to distance himself from the government’s economic mismanagement.

He accused the Vice President of not meeting expectations and failing to salvage the economy as promised.

“I have come because the call for change of this government has moved beyond partisanship to a national clarion call. The clarion call is more or less a national call to duty to ensure that this government which had brought so many economic hardships [is voted out].

“And I keep on asking myself is Bawumia who he claims to be who he is? When he speaks on the campaign platform now, I ask whether he’s Alan Kyerematen because he speaks as if Alan has left the NPP and trying to come out with new ideas.

“I wonder why a sitting Vice President would go and be making a certain statement and have forgotten his role as the chairman of the Economic Management Team. I heard him saying the reintroduction of the toll booths, you are part of this government?