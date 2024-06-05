Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has labelled Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a “failure”.
In an interview with ChannelOne TV, Mr Ampofo criticized Dr. Bawumia for attempting to distance himself from the government’s economic mismanagement.
He accused the Vice President of not meeting expectations and failing to salvage the economy as promised.
“I have come because the call for change of this government has moved beyond partisanship to a national clarion call. The clarion call is more or less a national call to duty to ensure that this government which had brought so many economic hardships [is voted out].
“And I keep on asking myself is Bawumia who he claims to be who he is? When he speaks on the campaign platform now, I ask whether he’s Alan Kyerematen because he speaks as if Alan has left the NPP and trying to come out with new ideas.
“I wonder why a sitting Vice President would go and be making a certain statement and have forgotten his role as the chairman of the Economic Management Team. I heard him saying the reintroduction of the toll booths, you are part of this government?
“As the Vice President, it is your government. You are an integral part and the number two most important person. When he was appointed, the president indicated he was bringing Dr Bawumia because of his economic prowess and credentials to come and salvage the economy. So, completely he’s a failure, he’s a failure,” the former NDC chairman said.
Mr Ampofo further urged Ghanaians to learn from the recent South African elections and vote out the current government.
He expressed surprise at the silence over the country’s hardships and believes the ordinary Ghanaian will rise to the occasion and demand change.
He stated that the NPP under President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has taken the country for granted, and it’s time for a new path forward.
“Ghanaians should look at what has happened in South Africa over their election and take their decision that will chart a new path for the future of this country.
“I believe that the NPP under President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has taken this country for granted. And the silence of the voices we used to hear when NDC was in power is very surprising. But I believe that the ordinary Ghanaian will rise to the occasion and show that there’s a change of government.