Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotels.com) is proud to announce its goal to reach 25 hotels in South Africa by 2030, effectively doubling its current portfolio. This ambitious expansion along with the Group’s recent updates to its South African portfolio underscores its commitment to strengthening its presence and contributing to the growth of the South African hospitality industry.

Daniel Trappler, Senior Director of Development, Sub-Sahara Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, shared insights into the Group’s strategic approach to reach its ambitious goal of 25 hotels by 2030, stating, “We are prioritizing, through either management or franchise models, conversions for quicker market entry and exploring strategic collaborations with existing management companies to increase our footprint, which presents the potential introduction of the Radisson Individuals brand to South Africa, an ideal first step for individual hotels with strong service scores who may be considering transitioning to one of our other successful core brands at a later stage. We are also seeking opportunities to expand our upper-upscale portfolio and enter the lifestyle luxury market in Cape Town with our Radisson Collection and art’otel brands, leveraging the city’s strong tourism performance and our successful existing portfolio.”

Radisson Hotel Group has announced significant updates to its portfolio of operating hotels in South Africa, including:

The debut of its first Safari hotel in South Africa with the opening of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit:

In February Radisson Hotel Group announced the opening of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit (https://apo-opa.co/3Kwoqy0) its first Safari hotel and 13th hotel in South Africa. This property offers a luxurious safari experience in the heart of South Africa’s wildlife region, with premium amenities and exceptional service. Boasting majestic views of the Drakensberg mountains, the highest mountain range in Southern Africa, Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit is surrounded by endless destination-immersing activities.

“Building on the success of our recently opened Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit, we plan to expand into safari and leisure regions like the Kruger National Park and the world-renowned Winelands region surrounding Cape Town. Additionally, we are targeting secondary cities displaying strong hotel demand generators such as Bloemfontein, Pretoria, Durban, and East London, following our successes in Port Elizabeth and Polokwane. In addition, we are also exploring entry into smaller tertiary cities and towns if it aligns with our expansion strategy,” added Trappler.

Extensive Refurbishments at Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton Johannesburg and Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town:

The Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton Johannesburg (www.RadissonHotels.com), is undergoing a significant renovation, with 60% of the hotel’s rooms already completed, enhancing the overall guest experience. This extensive refurbishment features upgraded wooden flooring, stone countertops, local artworks, carefully crafted furniture, and technological upgrades like smart TVs and conveniently located USB ports. This two-phase refurbishment project has already completed its first phase, with each floor and corridor renovated to showcase a new level of contemporary luxury.

The Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town (https://apo-opa.co/3Kvyebp) has announced its highly-anticipated refurbishment plans, reaffirming its commitment to offering guests world-class furnishings and contemporary interior design. Phase one is set to be completed by September 2024, with public Atrium and bedroom renovations expected in July 2024. An expert team of local and international designers has meticulously reviewed and handpicked the design, artwork, fabrics, and raw materials, ensuring an enhanced and stylish hospitality experience.

Rebranding of Park Inn Foreshore to Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore:

In April, Radisson announced the rebranding of Park Inn Cape Town Foreshore to Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore (https://apo-opa.co/3yVxYzK). This rebranding brings the renowned Radisson brand to South Africa’s ‘Mother City’. Following an eight-month renovation, Radisson Hotel Cape Town Foreshore’s120 rooms now boast a fresh and modern decor that creates a relaxing environment for guests as well as magnificent views of the prominent Table Mountain and the city center. The hotel now hosts South Africa’s first Filini restaurant, offering fresh, simple, and delicious Italian-style cuisine with an interactive open-plan kitchen setting. Additionally, the vibrant Harald’s Rooftop Bar&Terrace provides an ideal spot to unwind with uninterrupted views of Table Mountain and the cityscape, complete with a perfectly positioned plunge pool for a complete rooftop experience.

“These significant updates to our South African portfolio reaffirm our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across the country. Our ongoing growth in the region underscore our position as a leading force in the South African hospitality industry. This is just the beginning of a series of exciting announcements for our South African portfolio and the unmatched experiences guests can expect from our hotels,” concluded Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Director of Sales and District Director, South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

About Radisson Hotel Group:

Radisson Hotel Group is an international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,350 hotels in operation and under development in +95 countries. The international hotel group is rapidly expanding with a plan to significantly grow the portfolio. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards (https://apo-opa.co/3Vu87Ij) is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings (https://apo-opa.co/4aU1nHY) provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet (https://apo-opa.co/45hQA9u) and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website (https://apo-opa.co/45hQC16).