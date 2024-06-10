Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has visited the party’s former National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

The former President visited Mr Ofosu-Ampofo at his residence in Accra on Sunday and was given a warm welcome.

Also in attendance were former Adentan Member of Parliament, Kojo Adu Asare, former High Commissioner of Ghana to UK, Victor Smith among others.

This comes a few weeks Mr Ofosu-Ampofo returned to Ghana after a medical treatment in the United States.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo had been away seeking medical care for almost a year and has undergone multiple back surgeries.

