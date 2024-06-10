The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has criticised the posture of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Asiedu Nketia and General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey in the build-up to the 2024 election.

The former Tema East Member of Parliament (MP) accused the duo of destroying their party.

Mr Titus-Glover made these remarks on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

He stated that, the two NDC stalwarts are demonstrating desperation for power which does not augur well.

“Asiedu Nketia(Mosquito) and Fifi Kwetey are destroying the NDC. Politics is about ideas and different methodologies but the NDC have made up their mind to come into power at all cost and we can’t sit and watch them. We[NPP] need to protect our own with every legitimate means,” he stated.

The Minister was reacting to the controversy the arrest of the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor has generated.

Addressing the gathering, the NDC National Chairman bemoaned why the Police should say they are listening to orders from above to release Naa Koryoo.

According to him, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the Chairman of the Police Council and “so if the Chairman of the Police Council is in a contest with us in an election and the police decide to be on the side of their chairman, then this democracy is at risk”.

The Police has since refuted Mr Nketia’s claims.

