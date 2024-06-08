The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says Ghana’s democracy is at risk if the Ghana Police Service sides with one political party.

He disclosed this at the NDC’s Headquarters after the release of the Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, by the Cantonment Police in Accra.

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate was detained by the Cantonment Police to assist in an investigation over gun ownership.

Addressing the gathering, the NDC’s National Chairman bemoaned why the Police should say they are listening to orders from above to release Naa Koryoo.

According to him, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the Chairman of the Police Council and “so if the Chairman of the Police Council is in a contest with us in an election and the police decide to be on the side of their chairman, then this democracy is at risk”.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let a strong warning be sent to Hawah Koomson that she is not above the laws of this country. And for the time being, she is enjoying the protection of some people; she should know that the time for accountability is fast approaching,” he added.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, condemned the arrest and detention of the parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor.

The former President, in a social media post, stated that the Inspector General of Police and the police service must not allow themselves to be used by the government.

“There is no justification for the decision by the Inspector General of Police, George Dampare, on the orders of the National Security Advisor, Albert Kan Dapaah, to detain a Parliamentary Candidate for the Awutu Senya East Constituency in Police custody.

“This action, taken on the instructions of the National Security Secretariat, will needlessly raise the political temperature in the country and spark avoidable tension. The Police Service and the IGP must not allow themselves to be used to undermine the peace and stability of our nation months before crucial national elections,” he added.