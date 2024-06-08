Communications Officer for the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has said that the 2024 general elections will hinge on trust—a quality he believes John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lacks.

According to him, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, is the best candidate to revitalize Ghana’s economy, contrasting Bawumia’s potential with what he described as Mahama’s failures during his presidency.

In an interview, Mr. Aboagye argued that, Mr. Mahama’s previous term brought hardships so his return would offer nothing new for the country.

“John Dramani Mahama will be judged based on his past actions, which were marked by failures and difficulties for the people of Ghana.”

“It is not that John Mahama is coming to build a new Ghana. He has been president before and a lot of people will be in for a shock come December 7 and we have been on the ground and we are listening to the sentiments of the people and we are going to work with that.”

“We are going to appraise Mahama based on what he was able to do as President and he is going to be held accountable. Bawumia has not been President before and we are going to look at the two of them, who we can trust to take us into the future, I do not doubt that the people of Ghana have no trust in John Mahama because of the way he handled and led us when we had difficulties” he said ChannelOne TV.

