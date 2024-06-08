Reigning champions Kabras Sugar are on the brink of achieving a remarkable feat in Kenyan rugby. Having gone unbeaten for two consecutive Kenya Cup seasons, they are set to face their eternal rivals, KCB Rugby, in the 85th Enterprise Cup final at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday, 8 June 2024.

The team from Kakamega has been in scintillating form, clinching the 2023 Kenya Cup title unbeaten.

They continued their dominance by staging a dramatic comeback to edge out KCB with a 30-27 victory in last year’s Enterprise Cup final.

This season, Kabras Sugar replicated their flawless league performance, winning the 2024 Kenya Cup again without suffering a defeat.

Their upcoming clash against KCB is not just a battle for the prestigious Enterprise Cup but also an opportunity for Kabras Sugar to complete the perfect league and cup double for the second consecutive year. Standing in their way is KCB, a team that once held the upper hand in their rivalry.

The stage is set for an exhilarating encounter as Kabras Sugar aim to extend their unbeaten streak and solidify their legacy in Kenyan rugby history.

Speaking to Citizen Digital after his side’s 54-8 semifinal win over 25 time champions Nondescripts, Kabras Sugar Head Coach Carlos Katywa said, ” “It will be a big game. KCB is fortunate to have been playing Enterprise for two games, unlike us who only had the semis. They have a fully fit, fledged side, so it’s going to be an interesting one. We have to be smart about how we go about business with them.”

KCB Assistant Coach, Mariko Mshilla, speaking after the team’s 32-18 semifinal win over Kenya Harlequin last weekend said, ” “It has been two weeks before we played a match and I could not be prouder of the team for executing our game plan. The boys looked a bit rusty but we will embark on a rigorous training next week ahead of the showdown. I am optimistic that we will take a stab on the sixth title and win it.”

Kabras Sugar will be gunning for their fourth title in a row, having won in 2019,2022 and 2023 while KCB are out for a sixth title, having won in 2004, 2007,2015,2016 and 2017.

Both sides have announced their match day squads for the clash that will be preceded by the KRU Nationwide League final between Zetech Oaks and TUM Marines at 1.00pm at the same venue.

Victor Oduor takes charge of this match with Innocent Kimathi and Kevin Wambugu serving as the assistant referees.

Ticket charges are Ksh 500 and the match will be streamed live on Kenya Rugby YouTube. https://apo-opa.co/3KwirZY

How they line up

Kabras Sugar: 15. Eric Cantona, 14. Alfred Orege, 13. Ntabeni Dukisa, 12. Walter Okoth, 11. Humphrey Asiligwa, 10. Barry Robinson, 9. Dan Ang’ wech, 1. Edward Mwaura, 2. Eugene Sifuna, 3. Ephraim Oduor, 4. Patrick Lumumba, 5. Clinton Litali, 6. George Nyambua (c), 7. William Mwanji, 8. Jeanson Misoga REPLACEMENTS 16. Teddy Akala, 17. Emmanuel Otieno, 18. Gabriel Adero, 19. Collins Indeche, 20. Biden Hayo, 21. Collins Osore, 22. James Olela, 23. Hillary Salano

KCB Rugby: 15. Darwin Mukidza, 14. Elphas Adunga, 13. Festus Shiasi, 12. Michael Wamalwa, 11. Jacob Ojee, 10 .Elvis Namusasi, 9. Michael Wanjala, 1. Nick Okullo, 2. Griffin Musila (c), 3. Wilhite Mususi, 4. Davis Chenge, 5. Andycole Omollo, 6. Manasseh Oduor, 7. Elvis Olukusi, 8. Martin Owillah REPLACEMENTS 16. Fidel Maina, 17. TJ Okidia, 18. Nelson Nyandat, 19. Emmanuel Silungi, 20. Felix Ojow, 21. Emmanuel Opondo, 22. Levy Amunga, 23. Shaban Ahmed

PREVIOUS WINNERS

1930 Nairobi District

1931 Nairobi North

1932 West Kenya

1933 Eldoret

1934 Eldoret

1935 Eldoret

1936 Eldoret

1937 Nondescripts RFC

1938 Nondescripts RFC

1939 Eldoret

1940 Suspended due to World War II

1941 Suspended due to World War II

1942 Suspended due to World War II

1943 Suspended due to World War II

1944 Suspended due to World War II

1945 Suspended due to World War II

1946 Suspended due to World War II

1947 Eldoret

1948 Nakuru

1949 Nondescript RFC

1950 Nondescript RFC

1951 Nondescript RFC

1952 Coast Province

1953 West Kenya

1954 Nondescript RFC

1955 Kenya Harlequin FC

1956 Kampala RFC

1957 Kenya Harlequin FC

1958 Nakuru RFC

1959 Kenya Police RFC

1960 Nakuru RFC

1961 Impala RFC

1962 Nakuru RFC

1963 Nakuru RFC

1964 Kenya Harlequin FC

1965 Impala RFC

1966 Nondescripts RFC

1967 Kitale RFC

1968 Kampala RFC

1969 Kampala RFC

1970 Kampala RFC

1971 Impala RFC

1972 Impala RFC

1973 Impala RFC

1974 Impala RFC

1975 Nondescripts RFC

1976 Nondescripts RFC

1977 Nondescripts RFC

1978 Nondescripts RFC

1979 Nondescripts RFC

1980 Nondescripts RFC

1981 Nondescripts RFC

1982 Nondescripts RFC

1983 Nondescripts RFC

1984 Nondescripts RFC

1985 Mwamba RFC

1986 Mwamba RFC

1987 Suspended due to 4th All African Games

1988 Kenya Harlequin FC

1989 Nondescripts RFC

1990 Nondescripts RFC

1991 Nondescripts RFC

1992 Nondescripts RFC

1993 Nondescripts RFC

1994 Nondescripts RFC

1995 Kenya Harlequin FC

1996 Kenya Harlequin FC/Nondescripts RFC shared the trophy

1997 Mombasa Sports Club

1998 Nondescripts RFC

1999 Kenya Harlequin FC

2000 Impala RFC

2001 Impala RFC

2002 Impala RFC

2003 Impala RFC/Kenya Harlequin FC shared the trophy

2004 KCB RFC

2005 Impala RFC

2006 Mwamba RFC

2007 KCB RFC

2008 Nakuru RFC

2009 Kenya Harlequin FC

2010/11 Kenya Harlequin

2011/12 Not Played

2012/13 Mwamba RFC

2013/14 Nakuru RFC

2014/15 KCB RFC

2015/16 KCB RFC

2016/17 KCB RFC

2017/18 Homeboyz RFC

2018/19 Kabras Sugar

2019/20 Not played due to COVID19

2021 Not played due to COVID19

2022 Kabras Sugar

2023 Kabras Sugar

KRU Media&Communications:

Tel: +254 724 256 179

Email: media@kru.co.ke