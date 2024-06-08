A Ghanaian Information Technology specialist and philanthropist, Salifu Abubakari, has been named among a few individuals vying for the 2024 Waislitz Global Citizens Awards in New York, USA.

This recognition underscores his commitment to developing transformative digital solutions aimed at improving lives across the globe.

The honor marks another significant milestone in the journey of highlighting Ghana’s potential as a burgeoning hub for technological excellence while inspiring future generations to leverage science and technology for the betterment of society.



The Waislitz Global Citizen Awards is an annual award presented by the Waislitz Foundation and Global Citizen which aims at ending extreme poverty.

It serves as a platform for creating a positive social impact through innovative projects that empower individuals to meet their full potential and make a tremendous difference in the world.

“I have been nominated for the Waislitz Global Citizens Awards in New York, USA which is scheduled to be held in September this year. The award scheme aims at helping youths around the world who are making an impact in their various communities”, Salifu Abubakari said.



Serving as the Founder and CEO of B-Planet Consult, Salifu revealed that, his struggles on the streets of Kumasi motivated him to extend a hand to others in need.

He has since contributed to the training of youths across the country, especially in his community, in areas of electrical installation, graphics and web designing, 3D epoxy flooring, and ICT.

He is currently the Manager of Sawaba ICT Centre in Sawaba, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Salifu is encouraging the youth to harness the new media to earn a living and grab recognition for the country.

“Most of us buy data, go on TikTok to watch videos while you can make money on that same platform. You can be a member of so many international organizations; get the opportunity to get jobs and sometimes contract to make money for yourself. In most cases, you can earn more than those of your friends who have traveled abroad to work”, he said.