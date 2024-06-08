The suspension of several top executives in Amenfi Central over alleged anti-party misconduct has been challenged by a Coalition of Concerned Branch executives.

The group has issued a one-week ultimatum to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to reverse the suspension of Constituency Chairman, Raphael Andoh Kwaw, Constituency Organiser, Richmond Aleke, Women Organiser, Grace Kwaw, and her deputy, Janet Fynn.

They accused the national executives of unfairness.

At a press conference organized by the group on Saturday at Manso Amenfi, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision of the party’s General Secretary.

Branch Secretary of Wassa Anyinabriem, Ernest Ofori, and Michael Mensah, Branch Coordinator/Secretary of Nsona Area of the NDC who addressed the media described the actions of Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey and the entire national leadership as unacceptable.

They warned that the suspension could jeopardize the gains and victory of the NDC in Amenfi Central.

ALSO READ:

NDC Awutu Senya East PC arrested again

10 landguards arrested in Ga South Municipality remanded

Allotey Jacobs opens up on his 11 children; 24 grandchildren