Elated supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) last Thursday massed up at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to welcome back home their former National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo. from the United States.

He fell sick a few months after he lost the bid for reelection to former General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia on December 18, 2022.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo has reportedly been away seeking medical care for almost a year and has undergone multiple back surgeries.

Addressing the teeming supporters, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo expressed happiness to be back in Ghana and commended the party bigwigs for their support.

“I want to thank God for bringing me back and express my gratitude to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for the massive support he rendered to me while I was away, the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for his support, and several others who stood by me.

“I have been away for nearly a year and I am happy to be back to join my comrades to rescue this country,” he stated.

Commending the NDC leadership for the work done so far to achieve its rescue mission in the 2024 election, he pledged his readiness to join the campaign.

“I want to commend the flagbearer, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, for the phenomenal job he is doing. I know his commitment, love, passion, and desire to lead this country away from the current government,” he added.

