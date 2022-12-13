National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has been given a rousing welcome by supporters at the Kumasi Airport.

With barely five days to the NDC’s National Delegates Congress where Mr Ampofo is seeking re-election, he has intensified his campaign in his bid to retain his seat.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, elated party supporters gave him a rapturous cheer while he was in the company of former National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) boss, Sylvester Mensah.

Amid their excitement, they were heard saying C4C which means Chairman for Chairman, a catchphrase to champion his re-election.

Others chanted woyeye ah Chairman be ba. Woyeye ah Chairman be ba. Yee, yee, yee, woyeye ah Chairman be ba, C4C to wit, Chairman will return no matter what you do.

