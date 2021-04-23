Ofosu Ampofo visits Chief Imam

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has visited the Chief Imam, his eminence Alhaji Nuhu Shaributu Thursday.

He, on behalf of the NDC and his excellency John Dramani Mahama, donated bags of rice and sugar to support Muslims who are in the middle of their fast, Ramadan.

The chairman used the occasion to wish the National Chief Imam a happy birthday in advance since today the 23rd of April happens to be his birthday.

He also asked for prayers for the Nation, the party and for his Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

The Chief Imam thanked the NDC for its constant support to Muslim communities and assured the party of their prayers in this holy month of Ramadan.

Hon Ofosu Ampofo also made a stop at the residence of Yaro, the gentleman who was shot in the leg during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections.

Yaro has undergone series of surgeries with the support of the National chairman and his excellency John Dramani Mahama.

He was presented with an undisclosed amount of money, a bag of rice, sugar, and some household needs.

Hon Ofosu-Ampofo assured him of his constant support until he gets back to his feet.

With the NDC chairman, were the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator Alhaji Cooly Young and the leaders of the national Zongo Caucus, the two National Deputy Communication officers, Godwin Ako Gunn and Kwaku Boahen as well as executives of the Okaikoi Central constituency.