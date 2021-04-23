Popular Ghanaian fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, has sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah to intervene in her current predicament.

The SOS call follows her arrest for scamming unsuspecting members of the public on her Thunder TV where she advertises for people in need of money to visit her shrine and patronize her ‘sika gari’ in order to become rich.

According to sources, Rev Owusu Bempah has been cautioned to stay off the matter which has assumed national security dimensions with huge public interest.

This wouldn’t be the first time Owusu Bempah is intervening in a matter involving Nana Agradaa who once donated Ghc10,000 to his Church.

He once instructed Rev Obofuour to end his “beef” with Agradaa when the duo engaged in an exchange of words some time ago.

Rev Owusu Bempah was said to have intervened because he has a good relationship with the fetish priestess.

This time around, he has been warned to stay off.

The police hierarchy is set to query the Sowutuom Police Command over a series of credible reports that show a “partnership” between them and Nana Agradaa.

The reports suggest whenever she scammed people and her actions are reported to the Sowutuom police no actions are taken.

Reports have it that for so many years, victims of her trickery have reported Agradaa to the Sowutuom Police but no actions are ever taken.

An alleged victim of Nana Agradaaa has narrated how the self-styled fetish priestess scammed him of GHC1000.

The victim said he was persuaded by an open advertisement by Agradaa on her Thunder TV, asking for people who may want to make money to come along with a GHS1,000.

The victim said upon his arrival at the shrine, Nana Agradaa requested for the money which he presented to her but after taking the money, she requested that he brings an additional GHC15,000 for her to pray over that money adding that failure to that would mean death.

Realizing that he has been scammed, he demanded his GHC1000 only for Nana Agradaa’s macho men to pounce on him and throw him out after receiving some beatings from them.

After he had been thrown out, the victim said he saw others who have also been scammed but were helpless because the fetish priestess had allegedly threatened them with death.

Checks at the Sowutuom Police by the source indicated that a lot of reports had been made against Nana Agradaa but the Police don’t act on them for reason known to the Sowutuom police only.