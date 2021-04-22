The troubles of popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa are far from over as his long-standing rival, Reverend Obofour has caused her arrest.

Soon after Agradaa was granted bail after her arrest for operating pirated television channels, she has been ‘arrested’ again.

Agradaa has said in a video that she had been served notice that the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) has filed a case against her over contempt.

The video has the priestess ordering her members to make room for her to surrender herself to law enforcement authorities, following the contempt case filed against her by Obofour.

Agradaa who is married to a pastor is optimistic that by the grace of God, everything will be fine.

Nana Agradaa has been involved in a number of clashes with Rev Obofour, using every opportunity and airtime to make derogatory comments about the latter.

Rev Obofour recently threatened to deal with Agradaa for saying, among other things, that she is an occult who devours human meat.

Obofour warned his accuser to retract and apologize, which she never did, hence her arrest.

Watch video below: