Wave Africa, a youth-centric marketing and communication agency, has addressed the confusion surrounding the last-minute changes to the highly anticipated Reunion Rave Artiste Night.

The event, set to take place at TF Hostels on the University of Ghana campus, was disrupted despite meticulous planning and prior agreements.

The agency in a statement revealed that, they had been working for two months with the executives of Jean Topp Nelson Yankah Hall to organize the event.

Following the signing of a formal contract on June 5, 2024, Wave Africa secured popular Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale for a performance, releasing promotional materials shortly thereafter.

However, on June 7, the Dean of Students Office unexpectedly announced the event’s cancellation.

After urgent discussions, the hall executives assured Wave Africa that the issues had been resolved, prompting the agency to proceed with event preparations, including enhanced security arrangements.

Despite these efforts, on June 8, campus security halted the event setup, citing directives from university authorities.

Subsequent negotiations with the Dean of Students permitted the event to continue but without Shatta Wale’s performance.

Wave Africa further expressed disappointment and apologized to fans for the unexpected turn of events.

“We have referred the matter to our legal team and are making efforts to reach out to all stakeholders involved,” they said in a press statement.

