Ghanaian broadcaster and fashion icon, Kofi Okyere Darko has shared his disappointment with the red carpet segment of the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Darko, the founder of the Nineteen57 fashion company, told Kwame Dadzie that he felt the red-carpet outfits were disappointing.

He pointed out that other African events, such as those in South Africa and Nigeria, set a higher standard for red-carpet events.

“For me, for the performers on the night, everyone brought their A-game. It was the red carpet that sucked.

“If we watch what happens out there, continentally, let me even come back to the African continent, events that take place in South Africa, Nigeria and what have you, we see [better stuff]. Chale, don’t complicate things, especially for the brothers. Just wear a simple black suit and accentuate it with a bit of colour. Since the event is red-themed, maybe with red. In people’s quest to outdo themselves they actually under-do themselves,” he commented.

KOD emphasized that with so much inspiration available, there was no need to “reinvent the wheel”.

As a former host of the awards, he commended the hosts for the night.

He noted that the presenters were experienced, with Naa Ashorkor having hosted several times before and Chris making a return to live show hosting.

“I think we had timeless people who were not on the stage for the first time. Naa Ashorkor has done this maybe three times. Chris took a break off hosting live shows. I was looking forward to seeing him. On a scale of 0-10 I will give Chris maybe like 7. They only place I didn’t seem to get was their intro. They had a bit of a shaky intro but they picked up,” he said.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards, organized by Charterhouse took place on June 1, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Center.

Stonebwoy won the Artiste of the Year award, among other honours. Other notable winners included Strongman, King Paluta, Olivetheboy, Nacee, Amerado, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Karikari, and Queendalyn.

