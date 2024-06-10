The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull has urged Ghanaians to use Audit Service’s reports to hold duty bearers accountable.

This, he said will lead to a transparent financial management system and enhance the trust of the people.

The Ambassador said this at the commissioning of an ultra modern regional office of the Audit Service at Koforidua in the Eastern region

The new two-storey edifice is among two other Regional offices in the Central and Volta regions funded by the German government.

It will strengthen the structures of the audit service and enhance the execution of its constitutional mandate.

Speaking at the official inauguration, the German Ambassador, His Excellency Daniel Krull urged Ghanaians to ensure duty bearers follow the rules of transparency.

“It is not only the reports that are produced by these institutions, it is about what is done with these observations and recommendations that are put on paper and this does not depend on the audit service alone but this depends on any citizen of this country.

So only a few decides to hold your Members of Parliament, your municipalities accountable and use this reports to make sure that they follow the rules of transparency and then the Ghana Audit Service will be very successful for the progress and prosperity for the people in Ghana” He explained.

The Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoa Asiedu lauded the president for increasing the Audit Service’s annual budget which he says has enabled them to renovate some of their offices.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong who read a speech read on behalf of president Akufo-Addo urged public institutions to cooperate with the audit service and ensure compliance with audit recommendations to improve public financial management.

“As we commission this facility today, I urge all public institutions and officers in the Eastern Region to co-operate fully with the Audit Service.

Compliance with audit recommendations is essential for improving public sector performance, and achieving the desired outcomes of our development agenda.

Government remains committed to supporting the Audit Service in its efforts to improve public financial management. We will continue to provide the necessary resources and support to ensure that the Service can operate independently and effectively” he said.

Meanwhile, government has secured funding for the construction of additional regional and district offices for the Audit Service across the country.

