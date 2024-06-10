Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Black Stars ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifying match against the Central African Republic tonight.

Ghana will host the Wild Beasts in this crucial matchday four game of the qualifying series, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT.

The New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer visited the team to offer encouragement and motivate the players to perform well against the Central African Republic.

He was accompanied by Sports Minister, Ussif Mustapha and were welcomed by the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, and the Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo.

“A remarkable show of support from Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as he visits our team ahead of tonight’s game against the Central African Republic,” a post on the Black Stars’ official platform on X, formerly known as Twitter said.

Ghana’s group remains highly competitive, with all teams having a fair chance after three rounds of matches.

The four-time African champions are currently tied with Madagascar and Comoros on six points each.

Following closely are Mali and the Central African Republic with four points each, while Chad sits at the bottom with no points.

The Black Stars must secure a win against the Wild Beasts on home ground to strengthen their position in Group I.