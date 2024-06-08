Afro-dancehall superstar, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has sued aspiring politician and entertainment critic, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, popularly known as Baba Sadiq.

This is because of some comments made on his X page (formerly Twitter).

In a writ filed at the High Court of Justice on May 31, 2024, Stonebwoy, the reigning Ghanaian Artist of the Year, demands that Baba Sadiq delete the offending tweets and issue an unqualified apology.

Also, Stonebwoy is seeking GHS3 million in damages for the harm the tweets have caused to his reputation.

He alleged that, Baba Sadiq acted maliciously and with intent to defame him by posting knowingly false statements.

The lawsuit follows a series of disturbing tweets from Baba Sadiq suggesting that Stonebwoy is a violent abuser of women.

These comments went viral, sparking heated discussions among fans and the public.

Given Stonebwoy’s longstanding advocacy for women’s rights and his philanthropic efforts supporting women, the allegations were particularly damaging.