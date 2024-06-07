Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has called on Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to stop claiming that he will continue leading the prosecution in the ambulance procurement trial.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, the presiding judge in the ambulance trial, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, advised Mr. Dame to recuse himself from prosecuting the case, ruling on the application for mistrial filed by former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and Richard Jakpa.

However, Mr. Dame has announced his determination to continue leading the prosecution in the case in which the Minority Leader, along with another individual, are facing charges for causing financial loss to the state.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Friday, June 7, 2024, Mr. Kpebu expressed his disapproval of Mr. Dame’s decision to continue the prosecution despite the judge’s advice.

“For the AG to still go ahead to prosecute the matter after the judge’s advice means he has disregarded the judge and shown no respect. What happened was an injustice. You can’t disregard the judge. Stop right there, else you are disregarding the judge” he said.

Mr. Kpebu further suggested that, the AG should have resigned, considering how he was implicated in the alleged tape.

ALSO READ:

AG-Jakpa tape: There’s no basis to allow inquiry into Attorney General’s conduct – Judge