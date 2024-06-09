The culinary showdown of the year reaches its climax tonight as the Big Chef Finale airs live on Joy Prime.

The season, which began with 12 talented contestants, has been whittled down to six exceptional chefs: Mawudem, Naa Dede, Phyllis, Fidaus, Jessica, and Emerald.

Notably, Mawudem stands as the sole male contestant among the finalists.

The finalists face a challenging task this evening: creating traditional dishes that showcase their culinary skills and cultural heritage.

Each contestant must impress the judges with both their main dishes and desserts. The stakes are high, with a grand cash prize of GH₵15,000 and additional prizes from sponsors awaiting the winner.

In a departure from the rest of the season, where judges exclusively determined the scores, the finale introduces a new twist.

Viewers will have the power to cast their votes and help select the ultimate winner.

The evening promises not only intense culinary competition but also vibrant entertainment.

Performances by artists such as Fotocopy and various school cultural troops will add to the festive atmosphere.

The grand finale kicks off at 5 pm and will be broadcast live on Joy Prime TV, as well as streamed on its YouTube channels.

Who will emerge victorious and claim the title of Big Chef? Tune in tonight to find out!