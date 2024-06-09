Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng believes that Andre Ayew should have been included in Otto Addo’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his impressive form in the French Ligue 1, the Black Stars captain was left out of the 26-man squad for the matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Boateng, who played alongside Ayew in the 2010 World Cup said the Le Havre attacker deserved a spot in the squad for these crucial games.

“For me, if you talk about players in good shape at their club level right now, he is one of them,” Boateng said.

“A player like Dede Ayew has to be in the team even if you’re not starting him. His influence in the national team is significant. Some of the players are very close to him and they listen to him a lot. I respect the coach’s decision, but for me, he has to be in the squad,” he added.

The 34-year-old Ayew scored five goals and played a crucial role in helping Le Havre avoid relegation in the French Ligue 1. Ayew is Ghana’s most-capped player, with 120 appearances since his debut in 2007.

The Black Stars are set to face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday for matchday four of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

They currently sit in third place after a 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako.