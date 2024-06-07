Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has pledged to establish a dedicated television channel for the creative arts industry if he secures victory in the 2024 election.

Speaking at a policy dialogue with creative arts stakeholders held at the AH Hotel in Accra on Friday, June 7, 2024, the former President emphasized the need for creatives to diversify their revenue streams beyond ticket sales by leveraging viewership.

“On the digital terrestrial television, we will acquire a special channel for the creative arts. It will be an events channel. And you can display all your work there. If you have a big show like Stonebwoy is performing or Amandzeba is performing, or somebody is performing and you have a big show, or many of you are performing on a big show, we will have the technology to make that show payable.

“So even though it will be on the DTT, you would have to pay with the electronic and then you will be given a code to watch,” he said.

Mr. Mahama noted that, unlike in other parts of the world where creatives are among the wealthiest individuals, the same cannot be said for Ghana.

“The creative arts sector is incredibly important and has the potential to generate millions of jobs. Many young people are brimming with talent but lack the opportunities to showcase it. By solidifying the foundation of the creative industry, we can create numerous opportunities for our youth,” he remarked.

In anticipation of the NDC’s manifesto launch, Mr. Mahama also outlined additional strategies aimed at elevating the creative industry should they be granted the mandate to govern once again.

