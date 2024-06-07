A man believed to be in his late thirties has been found dead in an uncompleted building at Gomoa Biakoye near Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The deceased, reportedly a mason from the Volta Region but residing in Gomoa Biakoye, was found following a distress call to the Gomoa Buduburam Police.

According to initial information, his body was found behind the Gomoa East Electoral Commission office.

The odour emanating from the building led residents to discover the decomposing body and reported it to the Police.

The Gomoa Buduburam District Police Command together with Environmental officers transported the body to the Police Hospital morgue.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.